Patriots correct record after Bill Belichick appeared unaware that Andrew Luck retired

Bill Belichick’s podium schtick implies a lot of things — hyper focus, indifference and lack of emotion to name a few.

Ignorance never seemed to be the trait the New England Patriots head coach was going for.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But it sure sounded like it on Monday.

Belichick on Luck: ‘I didn’t see that’

When asked about one of the biggest stories in recent NFL memory at a news conference, Belichick appeared to not be aware that Andrew Luck had retired from the Indianapolis Colts.

“I didn’t see that,” Belichick said when asked about Luck. “But I don’t really follow them.”

That’s one way to approach things. Nobody really believes that Belichick was unaware that a Pro Bowl quarterback for a potential playoff foe suddenly quit the NFL seven years into his career, right?

Bill Belichick seemed to not be aware on Monday that Andrew Luck had retired. (Getty)

What did Belichick really mean?

It’s a notion so ridiculous, that the Patriots media relations staff felt compelled to correct the record.

Patriots beat reporters were later told that Belichick didn’t see it coming that Luck was retiring, not that he didn’t see the news.

The Patriots have clarified Bill Belichick's answer on Andrew Luck's retirement...

"Yeah, he's a good player. I didn't see that [coming], but I haven't really followed them. You know, we all have to make our decisions, he made his. I respect it." — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 26, 2019

OK, then.

It was an absurd statement to begin with from Belichick, leading to an even more absurd clarification from Patriots PR.

But the correction of the record is considerably more feasible.

It also hammers home a pair of other traits that Belichick insists upon when talking with the media — difficult and obtuse.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues











