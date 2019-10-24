Patriots clarify TE Eric Tomlinson wasn't released amid flurry of roster moves

The New England Patriots clarified Thursday morning that tight end Eric Tomlinson hasn't been released and remains on the 53-man roster.

The team announced several roster moves Wednesday morning, including the Mohamed Sanu trade with the Atlanta Falcons and the release of Tomlinson, among other transactions. The Patriots had added Sanu and signed special teams ace Justin Bethel to their roster, creating the need to free up two roster spots. Therefore, the team announced Tomlinson and safety Jordan Richards had been released.

However, wide receiver Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve Thursday, meaning the Patriots only needed to free up one roster spot. Tomlinson is still on the roster as a result.

He is among four tight ends on the Patriots' depth chart, joining Benjamin Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. LaCosse (knee) and Izzo (concussion) both missed Monday night's Week 7 win over the New York Jets due to injuries.

