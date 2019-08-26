Patriots clarify Bill Belichick's seemingly ruthless Andrew Luck comment

The New England Patriots are giving their head coach the benefit of the doubt.

Bill Belichick raised a few eyebrows Monday at his press conference by insisting he hadn't heard the news that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired over the weekend.

"I didn't see that," Belichick said, "but I haven't really followed them."

But when the Patriots released their official transcript of Belichick's press conference, they added an implied -- and very important -- word to Belichick's answer.

This makes more sense. pic.twitter.com/86etfAmtth — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 26, 2019

"I didn't see that [coming]" is a lot different than, "I didn't see that," as it implies Belichick didn't totally dismiss Luck (and mess with the Colts) by thumbing his proverbial nose at the news.

Here's video of Belichick's response if you'd like to determine for yourself what he actually meant:

As for the Patriots, they'll assume the most detail-oriented coach in the NFL was well aware an AFC rival lost its Pro Bowl quarterback this weekend.

