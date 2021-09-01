Patriots claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry from Dolphins off waivers

The Patriots spent Tuesday trimming down their roster to make sure they were at the league-mandated 53 players.

With so many guys hitting the streets, New England was bound to find someone that they liked, and that player was Malcolm Perry, who the team claimed off of waivers.

Perry was a college quarterback at Navy for four seasons where he ran their run-heavy offense well. In his collegiate career, he totaled 4,359 yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for just 1,311 yards and 10 passing touchdowns.

The Dolphins drafted the former Midshipman in the seventh round of the 2020 draft with plans to convert him into an offensive weapon. He appeared in nine games last season, recording nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown while carrying the ball three times for five yards.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels are looking to added weapons to their offense, and Perry could bring some more versatility to the group. At 5-foot-9, it’s unlikely that he will end up being a huge red zone target or contested-catch receiver, but he may be able to assist in the slot.

Anybody who can help Mac Jones succeed in his first season is surely welcome.