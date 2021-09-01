Patriots claim Malcolm Perry

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s father coached at the Naval Academy and has expressed his fondness for the school and players from it many times over the years, so it’s no surprise to see New England add Malcolm Perry off of waivers on Wednesday.

Perry checks another box — versatility — that has been popular with Belichick as well. He played quarterback at Navy, but transitioned to play wide receiver and running back with the Dolphins after they drafted him in the seventh round in 2020.

Perry played nine games as a rookie and caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in Miami. He also ran three times for five yards and saw action on special teams during his rookie season.

The Patriots will have to drop someone from their initial 53-man roster to make space for Perry in New England.

