Patriots claim LB off waivers from the Lions

A day after being waived by the Detroit Lions, rookie linebacker Steele Chambers has found a new NFL home. The undrafted free agent from Ohio State was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots.

The Lions moved on from Chambers after last week’s mandatory minicamp, bringing in veteran Ben Niemann on Monday to take his place in the LB roomplace in the LB room. New England holds the third spot on the NFL’s waiver claim order and won the rights to Chambers.

The Lions do still have an open spot on the offseason roster after waiving CB Craig James with injury status on Tuesday, the final OTA session for the spring.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire