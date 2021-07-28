Quarterback Jake Dolegala is headed back to New England.

Dolegala spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, but was dropped from the roster after they took Mac Jones in the first round of this year’s draft. He then signed with the Packers in mid-June and remained with Green Bay until he was waived in the wake of Aaron Rodgers reporting to camp on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots claimed him off waivers on Wednesday.

The Patriots already had Jones, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer on their roster at quarterback. Stidham is currently on the physically unable to perform list, which may have influenced the move to add Dolegala.

Dolegala entered the league with the Browns as a 2019 undrafted free agent. He spent the year on the active roster, but never appeared in a regular season game.

Patriots claim Jake Dolegala off of waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk