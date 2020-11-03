Patriots claim former Titans DL Isaiah Mack off waivers

#Titans were planning on adding Isaiah Mack back to their practice squad, but the DL has been claimed off waivers by the #Patriots. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 3, 2020





The Tennessee Titans were planning on bringing back defensive lineman Isaiah Mack to their practice squad had he cleared waivers after the Titans cut him on Monday to make room for newly-acquired defensive back, Desmond King II, but that won’t happen.

According to the league’s transactions wire, Mack has been claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots.

Mack was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Titans last year out of Chattanooga. He played in 13 games (one start) for Tennessee last season, totaling 1.5 sacks, eight combined tackles (four solo, one for loss) and two QB hits.

Coming into 2020, Mack had an opportunity to become a starter upfront for the Titans, but ended up playing sparingly. The second-year pro took part in 17 percent of snaps over six games and tallied two combined tackles (one solo) and one QB hit.

With Mack gone, the Titans have five defensive linemen left on the 53-man roster: Jeffery Simmons, DaQuan Jones, Jack Crawford, Larrell Murchison and Matt Dickerson. Tennessee also has one defensive lineman on the practice squad in 2020 UDFA Teair Tart.

Related