Patriots claim defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from Titans

The New England Patriots claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers after he was released by the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Mack was waived by the Titans to clear a roster spot for cornerback Desmond King, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

An undrafted signing out of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2019, Mack has appeared in 19 career games for the Titans with one start.

The addition of Mack will help replace Beau Allen, who isn’t going to return from the injured reserve list this season after trying to return to practice recently. Allen had not appeared in a game for the team this season and has been on injured reserve since September.

Mack has appeared in six games this season for Tennessee with two tackles and one quarterback hits. He saw the field on 21 percent of the team’s defensive snaps so far this season along with contributions on special teams.

