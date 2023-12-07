Patriots claim Christian Elliss off waivers

The Patriots claimed linebacker Christian Elliss off waivers from the Eagles. The move is deferred with the Patriots playing the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Six teams put in a claim for Elliss, Field Yates of ESPN reports, with the Patriots, Cardinals, Titans, Falcons, Broncos and Dolphins wanting Elliss.

Elliss played all 12 games for Philadelphia, making his first career start against the 49ers on Sunday and playing a career-high 44 snaps on defense. He saw action on 119 defensive snaps and 238 on special teams this season with the Eagles.

The Eagles cut him to make room for the signing of free agent Shaquille Leonard.

In three seasons, Elliss has played 19 games and made 35 tackles.