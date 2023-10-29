Patriots’ Christian Barmore fined for hit on Bills’ Josh Allen

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was fined for a hit against Bills quarterback Josh Allen back in Week 7.

Barmore was dinged $12,913 for the play.

On the play, Barmore was flagged for roughing the passer. It appeared that Barmore hit Allen and slammed him on the ground, landing on top of him.

By the NFL rulebook, that’s a penalty in the league in 2023.

The Patriots went on to defeat the Bills, 29-25. The NFL typically announces fines a week after a game happens.

The hit can be found in the clip below:

Patriots DT Christian Barmore was fined $12,913 for this hit on Bills QB Josh Allen last week. Barmore had been penalized on the play. pic.twitter.com/u0dTBi1OHk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 28, 2023

