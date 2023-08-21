Patriots choose to cancel joint practices this week with Titans

The New England Patriots announced that they are canceling their joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, following cornerback Isaiah Bolden’s injury on Saturday night.

The injury occurred with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter, and both teams decided not to resume the game. On Sunday morning, the team released a statement saying that Bolden had been released from the hospital and would be flying home with the team.

New England will practice at home and then fly to Nashville on Thursday. The Patriots and Titans meet on Friday night for the final preseason game of the year.

Update on the condition of Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden: https://t.co/THdI0P2F7K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

After Friday’s preseason finale, the Patriots will shift focus towards cutting their roster down to 53 players and preparing for the Sept. 10 regular season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

