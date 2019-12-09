Patriots-Chiefs Preview/Review: Offense holds Pats hostage yet again

In six of the Patriots' first seven games this season, they put up at least 30 points.

But New England hasn't cracked 30 in any of its last six games - and that once-lofty scoring average is under 20 points per game over the last five games, a 2-3 stretch that has dropped the AFC East leaders to 10-3 after an 8-0 start.

Sunday against the Chiefs, the Patriots offensive impotence again held them hostage.

Like last week against the Texans, Kansas City got a deep touchdown on a terrific play and scored another on a gadgety play to cap a short drive. Other than that, the Patriots defense kept Patrick Mahomes out of the end zone but the inability to move the ball consistently and cash in when they got in the red zone continues to be a major cause of concern.

