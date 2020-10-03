Patriots-Chiefs postponed after positive COVID-19 tests for both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was added to the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, and will not play in the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A player can be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list without testing positive for coronavirus. The Patriots, however, confirmed a player tested positive for the virus. The team did not name the player who tested positive.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

The team added it performed testing Saturday morning, which did not reveal any additional positive tests.

Will Patriots and Chiefs play in Week 4?

While the Patriots have not experienced any additional positive tests, the game against the Chiefs will not take place as planned. The NFL has postponed Sunday’s game after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

New from the NFL pic.twitter.com/UyUAMKI0qE — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) October 3, 2020

The league is hoping the Patriots and Chiefs can play either Monday or Tuesday. The Patriots were scheduled to travel to Kansas City on Saturday, but the flight is on standby for now.

NFL will wait to see if more positive tests emerge

Positive tests can take days to show up in testing. The Tennessee Titans are proof of that. The team has experienced new positive tests every day since Tuesday. It’s possible more Patriots players have the virus but have not tested positive yet.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Atlanta Falcons played in Week 3 despite a player — cornerback A.J. Terrell — being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list last Saturday. No other members of the Falcons or the Chicago Bears, who the Falcons played in Week 3, have tested positive for coronavirus since that game.

That opens the door for the Patriots to play in Week 4.

With the Titans’ outbreak already hinting at the fragility of the season, the last thing the NFL needs is multiple teams dealing with coronavirus outbreaks.

How Chiefs-Patriots will be scored for fantasy

If the game moves to Monday or Tuesday, Yahoo Fantasy anticipates counting the game for Week 4 matchups in season-long leagues, but will make a final decision after any schedule change is announced.

The matchup won’t count for current DFS contests since it’s being moved off its original day.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Fantasy for the latest news on how this will impact Week 4 matchups.

Chris Cwik contributed to this report.