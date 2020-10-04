Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 p.m. following no more positive COVID-19 tests

After positive COVID-19 tests on both the Patriots and Chiefs (including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton) forced a postponement of their game which was supposed to be played on Sunday, the two teams will instead play Monday night at 7:05 p.m.

Neither team has had any positive tests since Saturday’s results were reported.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports that, per a source, the game will be played on Monday provided “there are no more positive tests between now and then.” Newton will not be on the active roster for the Patriots

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that, while teams are not usually tested on game day, they will be tested Monday morning prior to the scheduled 7:05 kickoff.

Meanwhile, the Titans reported another two positive tests among their players and staff, bringing the total number of positives to 18. With their Week 4 game against the Steelers already postponed, next week’s game against the Bills is now in question, as well.

On Saturday night, it was reported that a Saints player had tested positive as the team gets set to play the Lions. On Sunday morning, it was announced that fullback Michael Burton’s test was in fact a false positive, and that game will go on as scheduled with Burton listed as active.