Patriots-Chiefs injury report: Shaq Mason limited with calf issue

Patriots injury report: Shaq Mason limited with calf issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Shaq Mason was added to the New England Patriots' injury report Thursday as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 27-year-old guard was among five players limited in practice as he deals with a calf injury. Julian Edelman, Adam Butler, Sony Michel, and Isaiah Wynn remained limited as well.

Special teamer Cody Davis missed his second straight day of practice as he continues to recover from a rib injury suffered in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Check out the full injury reports for the Patriots and Chiefs below:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Cody Davis (rib)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

RB Sony Michel (quad)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Chris Jones (groin)

FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Tyreek Hill (heel)

DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)

DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)

C Austin Reiter (knee)

T Michell Schwartz (ankle)

S Juan Thornhill (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (hand)

G Andrew Wylie (illness)