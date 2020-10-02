Patriots-Chiefs injury report: Shaq Mason, Sony Michel among five questionable

Mason, Michel among five Pats questionable for Chiefs showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots should be close to full strength Sunday in Kansas City, but there's still one health concern for New England ahead of its Week 4 showdown with the Chiefs.

Offensive guard Shaq Mason was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game, according to the Patriots' injury report.

Mason popped up on Thursday's injury report with a calf issue, joining four other limited participants including wide receiver Julian Edelman and running back Sony Michel, who are both questionable for Sunday, as well.

Special teamer Cody Davis is the lone Patriot ruled out for Week 4 after he suffered a rib injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Players who began the season on injured reserve are eligible to return this week, so we'll find out Saturday if running back Damien Harris or wide receiver Gunner Olszewski will travel with the team to Kansas City.

The Patriots will face a relatively healthy Chiefs squad, as defensive tackle Chris Jones (questionable with a groin injury) is the only player on Kansas City's injury report.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Out

DB Cody Davis (rib) - DNP

Questionable

DL Adam Butler (shoulder) - LP

WR Julian Edelman (knee) - LP

G Shaq Mason (calf) - LP

RB Sony Michel (quad) - LP

T Isaiah Wynn (calf) - LP

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Questionable

DT Chris Jones (groin) - LP