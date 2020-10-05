Patriots-Chiefs inactives: Damien Harris active, Shaq Mason out Monday night

Pats-Chiefs inactives: Mason out, but Harris and Olszewski are active originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots offense will have a different look Monday against the Chiefs, and it's not just because Cam Newton and Sony Michel aren't playing.

After starting the season on injured reserve, Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are both active for Monday night's game, giving presumed starting QB Brian Hoyer different weapons to work with.

Combined with James White's return to the lineup after missing the last two games, the Patriots' group of skill position players will look considerably different from the last couple of weeks.

But Hoyer (or Jarrett Stidham) will be working behind an offensive line missing two starters. In addition to David Andrews, Shaq Mason also will be out of action against the Chiefs thanks to a calf issue.

Shaq Mason is OUT tonight. Patriots now dealing with two starters (David Andrews) gone on the offensive line.



Hjalte Froholdt an option to play at guard with Joe Thuney at center and Mike Onwenu at the other guard spot. Justin Herron, James Ferentz could help fill gaps as well. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 5, 2020

Here are the full inactives for both teams.

TE Dalton Keene

WR Jakobi Meyers

DB Myles Bryant

G Shaq Mason

LB Darius Harris

DE Demone Harris

OL Yasir Durant

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DT Chris Jones