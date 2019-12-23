New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich came through with a very special holiday gift for the West Jefferson Hills School District.

Winovich paid off the entire free and reduced lunch debt for the schools in his hometown of South Hills, Pa. The 24-year-old, who attended Thomas Jefferson High School, had a message to go along with his extremely kind gesture.

"Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me," Winovich said, per school district officials. "It's great to be able to give back during the holidays!"

This isn't Winovich's first time paying it forward during his rookie campaign. Last month, the former Michigan star followed through with his promise and bought his mother a new car.

Patriots' Chase Winovich pays off lunch debt for entire school district originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston