Patriots' Chase Winovich explains what made rookie season 'challenging'

By most accounts, Chase Winovich had a successful rookie season with the New England Patriots.

By his own account, that success didn't come without some ups and downs.

In a recent interview with Patriots.com, the 25-year-old edge rusher admitted going from Michigan to New England was quite difficult after the team drafted him in the third round in 2019.

"It was challenging is the best way I can put it, just in a different way," Winovich told Patriots.com's Mike Dussault. "Just the competition's really high and there's the amount of information and just the learning curve that comes with the transition is inevitable."

Specifically, Winovich said he had to adopt a different mindset to learn the Patriots' system while trying to maintain a work-life balance.

"I tried to compartmentalize each thing of my life and just break it down," Winovich said. "When I got to the Patriots, I realized, especially going through training camp, I didn't feel like it was quite enough. So I kind of went on a quest to ready myself and improve."

Armed with that new mindset, Winovich felt himself finally hitting his stride during the first two weeks of the 2019 preseason.

"I felt like going through training camp and preseason games, especially with Detroit and Tennessee, I was kind of able to display some of the versatility and show some of the growth and some of the hard work that I put in, in terms of grasping everything physically and mentally," Winovich said.

That hard work paid off: Winovich played 57 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in the team's season opener and appeared in all 16 games. He finished the season with 5.5 sacks, the sixth-most by a New England rookie in franchise history.

Winovich should play a key role in the Patriots' defense this season as a starting edge rusher. He also can serve as a mentor to rookie outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, who will face their own steep learning curves in 2020.

