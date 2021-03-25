Patriots center David Andrews explains decision to stay in New England
New England Patriots fans were relieved to hear David Andrews won't be leaving the team in free agency this offseason. The feeling was mutual.
The veteran center's future in Foxboro had been in doubt, especially after the Patriots signed Ted Karras. But shortly afterward, Andrews re-signed with the Patriots on a four-year deal worth $19 million.
Andrews recently opened up about his decision to stay in New England.
“We’re definitely excited, me and my wife," he told Scott Zolak on Patriots.com. "This is our home, our heart's here, and excited to get back and go to work. Obviously, a lot of new faces coming in and then we have the rookies coming in, so I am excited to get back and meet everybody and get this train rolling.”
The two-time Super Bowl champion is optimistic about the Patriots' offseason spending spree following the team's disappointing 7-9 campaign.
“It’s definitely the start of turning this thing around," Andrews said. "Part of the reason why I wanted to come back is to right this ship, get it to where we need to be going. It’s all kind of said and done if we don’t really put the work in and go back there and get this thing rolling, build on it and just become the best team we can be.”
In addition to Andrews and Karras, tackle Trent Brown also was brought back by the Patriots after spending two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Joining them on the current Pats offensive line depth chart are Isaiah Wynn, Shaq Mason, Michael Onwenu, and Justin Herron.