Patriots center David Andrews explains decision to stay in New England

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why David Andrews chose to re-sign with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans were relieved to hear David Andrews won't be leaving the team in free agency this offseason. The feeling was mutual.

The veteran center's future in Foxboro had been in doubt, especially after the Patriots signed Ted Karras. But shortly afterward, Andrews re-signed with the Patriots on a four-year deal worth $19 million.

Ranking Belichick's first-round picks during Patriots tenure

Andrews recently opened up about his decision to stay in New England.

“We’re definitely excited, me and my wife," he told Scott Zolak on Patriots.com. "This is our home, our heart's here, and excited to get back and go to work. Obviously, a lot of new faces coming in and then we have the rookies coming in, so I am excited to get back and meet everybody and get this train rolling.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion is optimistic about the Patriots' offseason spending spree following the team's disappointing 7-9 campaign.

“It’s definitely the start of turning this thing around," Andrews said. "Part of the reason why I wanted to come back is to right this ship, get it to where we need to be going. It’s all kind of said and done if we don’t really put the work in and go back there and get this thing rolling, build on it and just become the best team we can be.”

In addition to Andrews and Karras, tackle Trent Brown also was brought back by the Patriots after spending two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Joining them on the current Pats offensive line depth chart are Isaiah Wynn, Shaq Mason, Michael Onwenu, and Justin Herron.

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan shares his thoughts on Bill Belichick

    The new Patriots linebacker has admiration for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

  • Ted Karras has a great reaction to David Andrews re-signing

    Ted Karras is excited for the return of David Andrews.

  • CB Malcolm Butler’s contract worth up to $6M

    They get a better, younger player to replace Patrick Peterson for less money than Peterson got in free agency.

  • K’Lavon Chaisson predicted to be Jags’ 2021 breakout player

    K'Lavon Chaisson may not have lived up to his first-round billing as a rookie, but with the new system, he could be poised for success.

  • Celtics' trade for Evan Fournier ends Danny Ainge's historic drought

    The Celtics' acquisition of Evan Fournier was their first move at the NBA trade deadline in quite some time.

  • Micah Parsons blazes at Penn State pro day, has met with the Lions

    Parsons put on an impressive workout at Penn State's pro day

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • Wolverine TV: Kwity Paye, More Michigan NFL Prospects Talk Pro Day

    After several NFL hopefuls spoke to the media on Wednesday, (WATCH HERE), Michigan Wolverines football longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman, tight end Nick Eubanks, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive end Kwity Paye met with reporters Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday's pro day.

  • Evan Fournier trade: What deal for Magic guard means for Celtics

    Danny Ainge didn't stand pat at the deadline, but was acquiring Evan Fournier the right transaction? Chris Forsberg breaks down what this trade means for the Celtics in the short- and long-term.

  • NBA rumors: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls, send Jeff Teague to Magic

    The Boston Celtics have reportedly dealt Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Mo Wagner. Jeff Teague and Javonte Green also will be leaving the C's, per reports.

  • Colts select DE Jaelan Phillips in latest mock draft from The Athletic

    Colts add to the edge in The Athletic mock draft.

  • Take 7 Minutes to Blitz Your Glutes and Hamstrings

    Kick your own butt with this high intensity, hard-hitting workout.

  • Report: Raptors opt not to move Kyle Lowry at NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors have decided not to trade Kyle Lowry after all, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. .

  • 5 Wall Street Impressions About Proposed CP-KCS Merger

    Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) announced plans to acquire Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) for $29 billion on Sunday morning. Here are five initial impressions from Wall Street transportation analysts about this proposed transaction. Wall Street likes the deal The merger of CP and Kansas City Southern (KCS) would be combining two of the smallest Class I railroads. It would also be integrating two railroads that are striving to reach an operating ratio (OR) in the mid-50s. OR, represented in a percentage such as 55%, is a tool investors use to gauge the financial health of a company, with a lower OR implying improved financial health. "We believe the fit of the two rail systems and strategic logic is good. Both railroads have track records of delivering volume growth and the significant extension of CP's reach should allow meaningful revenue synergies," said a Monday note from UBS (NYSE: UBS) transportation analyst Tom Wadewitz. However, like other observers, Wall Street will also be watching how the Surface Transportation Board, the regulatory body that would approve the merger, considers CP's proposed acquisition, noting that the board has been mindful of shippers' concerns in recent and ongoing proceedings. Could the third time be a charm? CP has considered merging with two other Class I railroads — CSX (NYSE: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) — in the past seven years. But this merger would be different because it would be with a much smaller railroad revenuewise. "The regulatory consideration is an important one because in 2016, during CP's attempted takeover of Norfolk Southern (NSC), the attempt ended after heightened scrutiny from the Obama administration on antitrust issues," said Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) analyst Amit Mehrotra. "But we note at that time NSC rejected CP's offer, whereas [this] announcement is a friendly deal, and KSU is only about one-fourth the size of NSC from a revenue standpoint — i.e., pro forma for the deal CPKC will still be the smallest Class I rail." CPKC stands for the name for the new company. Could this result in more mergers and acquisitions? Although analysts are uncertain whether the CP-KCS transaction will result in a wave of mergers and acquisitions with the freight railroad industry, the proposed acquisition points to an industry that seeks to pivot to growth after implementing precision scheduled railroading (PSR), an operational tool that seeks to streamline operations and cut costs. "This transaction could get other railroads thinking about the urge to merge. Aside from other mergers, CPKC is targeting nearly $800 [million] in revenue synergies by 2025. These are likely to be spread fairly evenly over the time frame and come from three main buckets: intermodal/automotive, bulk and carload," said Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) analyst Jason Seidl in a Monday note. "Some of these wins will undoubtedly be taken off the highway as a complete interline service should make for a more reliable rail product. On its deal call, management mentioned that it plans to offer new services as well due to the increased reach and specifically mentioned some routes east of Chicago. Some of these could be taken from other rail operators in our view." Bascome Majors, analyst for Susquehanna Financial Group (OTC: SQCF), said, "To be clear, we wouldn't expect other Class I deals to be announced near term, with executives, boards and advisers of other rails closely watching the CP-KSU litmus test for the STB's current merger appetite before diving in. But if CP-KSU were to show signs of regulatory traction, a full-fledged final round of Class I consolidation could follow in 2022-2025." Which railroads would be affected by this? Competing Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) is likely to be affected by the merger since it has a T-shaped network consisting of the two Canadian coasts and the U.S. Gulf Coast. The CP-KCS combination would also have a T-shaped network. But Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) could face a potential share shift, particularly for automotive and intermodal traffic, because of its cross-border network with Mexico. BNSF (NYSE: BRK) could also be exposed as well to potential competition for grain transport in the Upper Midwest. "The potential combination of CP and KSU would create a stronger north-south railroad competitor to UNP and CNI," Wadewitz said. "UNP has an efficient route structure from Chicago to Texas and the border at Laredo and CP/KSU would also become a stronger competitor on traffic running north-south in the U.S. We would expect CP and KSU to move a portion of their interchange traffic with other railroads onto the new combined system if the deal is approved." But there is still a lot of regulatory uncertainty Despite initial expectations that STB would likely approve the deal, industry consolidation in the 1980s and 1990s has led to a field consisting of seven Class I railroads. Regulators — and shippers especially — are wary of additional consolidation. "To be clear, we do believe the STB will ultimately approve the CP-KSU merger. But we're also prepared for the process to drag on beyond the mid-2022 approval timeline management laid out today, with an approval potentially including conditions offering modest concessions to customers and competitors," Majors said. Subscribe to FreightWaves' e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox. Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh. Related articles: Surface Transportation Board chair weighs in on proposed mergers Railroad megamerger could be boon for shippers Canadian Pacific intends to acquire Kansas City Southern for $29B See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWill US Uber Drivers Benefit From UK Reclassification Decision?Could America's Historic Import Crunch Get Even Worse?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League': Creating Darkseid

    VFX video progression of Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier makes pro day appearance. Here’s what he saw

    You know the Miami Dolphins have transitioned from free agency to the NFL draft when general manager Chris Grier hits the road on the pro day circuit. And he has done that already this year.

  • Smith: Aaron Nesmith ‘drawing a good deal more interest … than Romeo Langford’

    Aaron Nesmith is evidently the more attractive young prospect at the moment, at least on the trade market.

  • Here's every new Washington Football signing and the number they will wear

    Washington has made a push to add depth on both sides of the ball. Here are the numbers those fresh faces will wear in 2021.

  • NFL rumors: Free agent James White expected to re-sign with Patriots

    James White reportedly is expected to re-sign with the New England Patriots on a new contract in NFL free agency.