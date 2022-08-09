Patriots center David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore fight in practice

New England Patriots training camp is fully upon us, and the competition is heating up.

Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out of practice on Tuesday after getting into a fight. The on-field skirmish occurred during an 11-on-11 practice period.

It followed a completed pass from quarterback Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry, per Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

Barmore was kicked out of practice, while Andrews stayed on the sideline. He then made his way onto the lower practice field.

It’s been a difficult couple of days for Andrews and the offense. The Patriots center noted that the offense struggled on Monday, with the first preseason game just two days away.

David Andrews and Christian Barmore just had an extended scuffle and Barmore is walking to the locker room. Andrews has also walked off but remains on the far corner of the field. That is a Patriots rule — you fight in practice, you get kicked out. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2022

Here’s to hoping for a team effort on Thursday, when the Patriots take on the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Related

Former DB Jason McCourty believes Patriots have plan, even without true offensive coordinator

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire