Patriots center David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore fight in practice

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
New England Patriots training camp is fully upon us, and the competition is heating up.

Center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were kicked out of practice on Tuesday after getting into a fight. The on-field skirmish occurred during an 11-on-11 practice period.

It followed a completed pass from quarterback Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry, per Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

Barmore was kicked out of practice, while Andrews stayed on the sideline. He then made his way onto the lower practice field.

It’s been a difficult couple of days for Andrews and the offense. The Patriots center noted that the offense struggled on Monday, with the first preseason game just two days away.

Here’s to hoping for a team effort on Thursday, when the Patriots take on the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

