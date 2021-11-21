Patriots celebrate Matthew Slater's 200th game, victory over Falcons in locker room video

Patriots celebrate win over Falcons with nod to last trip to Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots own the Atlanta Falcons, that much has been established.

But they've also taken ownership of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons where the Patriots also won their most recent championship.

Matthew Slater, who celebrated the 200th regular season game of his career in New England's 25-0 win on Thursday Night Football over Atlanta, remarked in a video capturing the team's postgame celebration how much the Patriots enjoy traveling to the capital of Georgia.

"I think we like coming down to the ATL," Slater said, a nod to New England's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at the stadium.

The Patriots have been on a winning streak in Atlanta which dates back to the 1990s, in fact. New England has won its last five games in Georgia -- four against the Falcons, plus the neutral-site Super Bowl -- and hasn't lost in Atlanta since 1995, when Scott Zolak filled in for Drew Bledsoe in a 30-17 loss to Jeff George and the Falcons.