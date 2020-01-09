Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore voted Defensive Player of the Year by NFL peers

Stephon Gilmore had a sensational 2019 season, and his NFL peers took notice.

The New England Patriots cornerback was voted by players around the league as Sporting News' Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore finished with 22 percent of the votes, beating out star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (13 percent).

The three-time Pro Bowler's honor shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He recorded six interceptions, tying him for the league lead with Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White and Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris.

Gilmore anchored a Patriots defense that was elite for most of the season, leading the NFL with a +21 turnover differential. New England also led the NFL in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.1 points allowed per game).

If Gilmore does earn the Defensive Player of the Year award, it'll be the first of his eight-year career. NFL awards will be announced on Feb. 1.

