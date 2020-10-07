Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 following Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots played their rescheduled Week 4 game on Monday night. The game was rescheduled following two positive COVID-19 cases, one on each team. After multiple batteries of testing, those were the only two positive cases as of Monday night. Now, on Wednesday morning we’ve learned that another Patriots player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19 as first reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Gilmore is feeling alright and is asymptomatic according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was tasked with defending against players like Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill throughout the Week 4 game in Kansas City.

Of course, Gilmore was pictured after the game in very close proximity to Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The good news there is that Kansas City has received the all-clear on its latest round of COVID-19 testing according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Obviously, Chiefs fans will be holding their breath all week on that one.

This new positive case certainly is an eyebrow-raising situation for the Patriots and the NFL. If any new positive cases arise as a result of this case, it will beg the question of whether the game should have been played in the first place.

As for the Chiefs’ upcoming Week 5 game, it’s now in question following DT Maurice Hurst’s addition to the COVID-19 reserve list and a second player testing positive on Wednesday.