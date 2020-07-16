Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore gets elite 99 rating in 'Madden NFL 21'

The offseason accolades keep pouring in for Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots cornerback kicked things off by winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. Also this offseason, Kurt Warner compared Gilmore to Deion Sanders and Ty Law said that Gilmore has Hall of Fame potential.

And now he's picking up an honor with some significant street cred - he's a new member of the 99 Club.

Gilmore is one of a handful of players to earn a perfect 99 rating in 'Madden NFL 21,' a reminder that not only is he the best at his position but one of the top players in the entire NFL. Gilmore's overall 99 rating includes a 99 rating for awareness, plus both press and man coverage,

Not only is the recognition a special honor, but Gilmore found about his 99 Club membership thanks to a special surprise pulled off by his wife Gabrielle and daughter Gisele, who surprised him as he returned home, presenting him with a gift package from EA Sports including a 99 gold chain and a plaque.

"That's almost 100," Gilmore's son Sebastian said in the video which you can see below.

It didn't take long for the congratulations to flood in after the Patriots lockdown corner posted about his rating on social media with the hashtag #earnednotgiven.

From Tom Brady: Lock em up Steph!!! 💯

From Mohamed Sanu: 🔥🔥🔒🔐🔏

From Thurman Thomas: My guy since 2012..❤️🙏🏿Proud of ya

From Joejuan Williams: My dawg much deserved ‼️✊🏾

From Tedy Bruschi: Best in the business 🔥🔒

Gilmore earned the perfect rating thanks to a dominant 2019 campaign in which he tied for the league lead with six interceptions and led the NFL with 20 pass breakups.

In addition to Gilmore, the pantheon of perfect ratings in the video game's new edition includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald.

