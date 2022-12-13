Patriots CB Marcus Jones is first player in Super Bowl era to achieve this feat

Marcus Jones is first player in Super Bowl era to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones has been a tremendous all-around player for the New England Patriots this season, and Monday night's 27-13 road win over the Arizona Cardinals was another shining example.

Jones tallied seven solo tackles, two passes defensed and one interception on defense, while catching one pass for 12 yards on offense. He also tallied 54 return yards between two kickoff returns and one punt return.

Here's how the 2022 third-round draft pick made NFL history with his performance on both offense and defense:

Impressive.

Jones' interception -- the first of his NFL career -- came late in the third quarter as the Cardinals were trying to tie the score trailing 20-13.

Jones has produced some impressive moments this season.

He scored on a 48-yard catch and run in the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he was the hero in New England's Week 11 win over the New York Jets with an 84-yard punt-return touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Whether he's playing wide receiver, cornerback or returning kicks, Jones consistently finds ways to impact winning. It would behoove the Patriots to get Jones as many snaps as possible in all three phases as they try to hold on to their wild card playoff spot in the AFC over the final four games.