Patriots CB Marcus Jones discusses dealing with late-season concussion

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is opening up about his first NFL concussion, as the 2022 season comes to a close.

Jones took a hit in New England’s Christmas Eve matchup in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He returned on offense after walking slowly to the sideline following the hit. Everything appeared to be fine, but then he missed the entire week of practice leading up to the game against the Miami Dolphins.

He returned for the season finale against the Buffalo Bills and showcased his versatility in a game where he played 51 snaps defensively, two offensive snaps, and nine special teams snaps.

The rookie third-round draft pick opened up about the experience of dealing with a concussion and what it took for him to get back on the field.

“It was one of those situations where I just talked to the trainers and told them I needed to talk to them,” said Jones, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “… We have great doctors there and everything. So, we made sure before I got on the field, I was totally cleared. So, we handled that and everything and just moving forward.”

Jones will look to provide even more of a boost to the Patriots, as his second season will get underway in 2023.

List

Full 7-round Patriots 2023 mock draft 1.0

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Pregnant Naomi Osaka to miss 2023 tennis season

    Naomi Osaka shocked the tennis world by announcing she is pregnant, stamping out swirling rumours regarding her absence from this year's Australian Open. Osaka, 25, posted the happy news to her Twitter account on Wednesday, three days after organisers in Melbourne confirmed the four-time major champion would miss this month's tournament. Alongside a picture of an ultrasound scan, Osaka wrote the caption: "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023." Osaka will l

  • Trevor Lawrence remains limited, Riley Patterson participates in full

    There was some positive news on the Jaguars’ Wednesday injury report. While quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained limited with his toe injury, kicker Riley Patterson was back on the field for a full practice. Patterson missed Tuesday’s session with an injury to his right knee, his kicking leg. But special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said Patterson [more]

  • Cardinals seek interview with Titans’ Monti Ossenfort

    We know another name in the Cardinals' GM search.

  • Are Patriots an attractive destination for potential offensive coordinators?

    The Patriots should be in the market for a new offensive play-caller in 2023, and several intriguing candidates could be available. But is it possible those candidates may need convincing to come to New England? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss on a new Patriots Talk podcast.

  • Russia throws assaults on Ukraine's east

    STORY: Ukrainian servicemen fired anti-aircraft guns at Russian positions on Tuesday (January 10) near Bakhmut. The city is located on a strategic supply line between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. Gaining control of Bakhmut could give Russia a platform to advance on two bigger cities - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.It would also be a welcome battlefield victory for President Vladimir Putin after a series of setbacks in recent months. Kyiv said on Tuesday that its troops are facing waves of assaults by Russian forces on a small salt-mining town of Soledar. And seizing Soledar would give an advantage to Russian forces as they hope to capture Bakhmut - only a few miles to the southwest. Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces, said the Russians were deploying their best Wagner fighters at Soledar, which had been struck 86 times by artillery over the past 24 hours. Britain's Defense Ministry said Russian troops and Wagner fighters were probably now in control of most of the town after advances in the last four days. But in his nightly video address on Monday (January 9), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on - despite widespread destruction. Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.Meanwhile, two British voluntary workers have gone missing after they left the city of Kramatorsk for Soledar on Friday (January 6) morning, according to Ukrainian police. Authorities said on Monday (January 9) they were now looking for them.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday (January 10) said Russia was mobilizing more troops for the war in Ukraine and should not be underestimated."There is no indication that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has changed the overall aim of his brutal war against Ukraine, so we need to be prepared for the long haul."That as Russia's Defense Ministry released footage of a warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holding exercises in the Norwegian Sea. Last week, Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new-generation missiles in a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over what it calls its "special military operation".REUTERS / EUROPEAN UNION / THE SPEARHEAD FOUNDATION / RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / LAND FORCES OF UKRAINE'S ARMED FORCES / STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE / VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS / CHRIS PARRY VIA INSTAGRAM / KREMLIN.RU

  • Eagles’ Lane Johnson cuts a WWE style promo with the Golden Title ahead of playoffs

    A wrestling fanatic and future Universal Champion, watch as Eagles' Lane Johnson cuts a WWE-style promo with the Golden Title ahead of the NFL playoffs

  • Prince Harry: I want Archie and Lilibet to have relationships with the Royal family

    The Duke of Sussex has said he would “love nothing more” than for his children to have a relationship with the Royal family.

  • New Hampshire man facing charges in connection with Eckersley baby born in frigid woods

    A New Hampshire man that police say was with Amanda Eckersley when she delivered a baby in the frigid New Hampshire woods last month is facing charges.

  • Robert Kraft-Bill Belichick meeting has taken place, and changes are expected

    Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick indeed have met for their post-season debriefing. What was discussed, and what changes might be coming in 2023 as a result? Our Tom E. Curran has the scoop.

  • 2023 NFL mock draft: Bears get haul for No. 1 pick, rebuild trenches

    It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.

  • The latest on neutral-site options for a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game

    A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.

  • What Detroit Lions do with 2 picks in first round in 2023 NFL mock draft

    Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

    The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?

  • New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

    The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?

  • SoFi Stadium gets an ‘F’ for its performance in the rain

    After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

    The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?

  • Chris Ballard would do 'whatever it takes' to get top QB in draft

    Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.

  • Seahawks' Pete Carroll has amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card game

    Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.

  • Bucs reveal uniform combo for Monday night’s playoff game vs. Cowboys

    See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys

  • Report: Cardinals plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins

    The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?