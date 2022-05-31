Patriots CB Malcolm Butler explains what he likes about Mac Jones

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting his first impression of the new-era New England Patriots. Maybe coach Bill Belichick is still at the helm, but the quarterback situation is vastly different than the last time Butler played in New England. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is out. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones is in.

Though the offense and defense haven’t played each other much in the early stages of the 2022 season, Butler shared some of his early thoughts on Jones.

“I like Mac. I was at home watching him (during last season when Butler was briefly retired). He’s got great energy on and off the field. I like him,” Butler said after the Patriots practice at organized team activities on Tuesday. “His confidence, his swagger — I love that about him.”

Butler joins a cornerback group that includes Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Terrance Mitchell, among others. Butler spent last training camp with the Arizona Cardinals before taking a season in retirement. Belichick coaxed Butler back into a Patriots uniform this offseason.

There are plenty of folks getting their early looks at Jones on the field. Receiver DeVante Parker, who joined the team in a trade this offseason, spoke highly of the second-year quarterback.

“He’s a leader. Like he’s a young guy, but he’s a leader. That’s what this team needs,” Parker told reporters Tuesday.

List