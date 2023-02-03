Patriots CB Jonathan Jones knows where he wants to play in 2023

With free agency looming, Jonathan Jones is hoping to stay with the New England Patriots.

Jones has been a vital part of the New England secondary since his arrival to the organization in 2016. He had a career-year in 2022, starting in all 16 games. The Auburn product recorded four interceptions and 11 pass deflections on the season. Jones played in a career-high 894 snaps during the year.

He was extremely reliable in coverage throughout the season, giving up 47 catches on 87 targets for 547 yards.

He is just one of several free-agent choices New England has to make in the secondary. Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant also have expiring contracts. Jones spoke about his impending free agent status during The “Next Pats” Podcast with Phil A. Perry on Friday morning.

For his part, the corner wants to remain in New England, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“I would hope so. I would hope so,” Jones said. “That’s where I’ve spent my career. It’s what I know, it’s what I love. New England is home for me in that aspect. So, we’ll see. We’ll see how free agency turns out, and we’ll take it from there.”

New England has been able to strike gold with the corner position in recent seasons. Getting Jones back into the fold could provide the Patriots with stability in the secondary for the foreseeable future.

