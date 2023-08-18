Patriots CB Jonathan Jones gets update on undisclosed injury
The New England Patriots got some good news on the Jonathan Jones injury front on Friday.
Jones has been out since August 4 with an undisclosed injury, but according to MassLive’s Karen Guregian, there’s hope that the veteran cornerback will be ready to return by the start of the regular season.
According to a source, per Guregian, Jones’ absence is more of a case of the Patriots being cautious, but overall, he “seems to be ok”.
New England will need him healthy and ready to go on the backend of a defense that’s undergoing a dramatic youth movement. Rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez is expected to start at cornerback with second-year defensive backs Jack Jones and Marcus Jones as the other options.
Jonathan Jones was one of the best playmakers on the defensive side of the ball early in training camp.
Even for a player that’s clearly undersized, his versatility to play on the outside, along with his usual inside coverage duties, is invaluable to a defense slated for a tough opener against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.