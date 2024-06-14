Patriots CB Jonathan Jones has bold prediction for Christian Gonzalez

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones had high praise for second-year corner Christian Gonzalez when speaking with media members earlier this week.

Gonzalez was well on his way to a strong rookie season in 2023, but an injury in the Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys derailed his rookie campaign.

The Oregon product still managed to put together a respectable season, tallying seven tackles, a sack and an interception in only four games. During that run, he was asked to cover some of the opposition’s best receivers.

DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Garrett Wilson were just some of the receivers he was able to defend. It was that impressive first year and the work behind the scenes that led Jones to making a remarkable prediction for Gonzalez’s NFL career.

“He’s going to be one of the best players in the game,” said Jones.

Gonzalez has high expectations heading into his second year. His rookie season certainly gave Patriots fans something to be excited about. Now that he’s finally healthy, he can pick back up where he left off in a defense that should be formidable in 2024.

