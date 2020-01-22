Patriots CB Joejuan Williams arrested on drug charges in Tennessee

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams is facing drug charges after initially being stopped for speeding in Tennessee last week.

After being pulled over Jan. 17 by Tennessee Highway Patrol, troopers found an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in Williams' vehicle, according to NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Williams, who's from Nashville, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as speeding.

The 22-year-old was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2019 from Vanderbilt and didn't play much last season - 80 defensive snaps and 84 special teams snaps in nine games.

The Patriots are aware of the situation and will not comment at this time.

#Patriots spokesman says the team is aware of Joejuan Williams' legal situation.



A team statement is not expected at this time.



— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 22, 2020

Williams is the second Patriot arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills earlier in the month for vandalism.

