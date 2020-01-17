Patriots CB Jason McCourty reveals he underwent offseason surgery

A veteran member of the New England Patriots secondary is recovering from surgery.

Jason McCourty said on the latest episode of the "Double Coverage" podcast that he hosts with his brother, Devin, that he underwent offseason surgery.

"I am currently recovering from a little offseason surgery," McCourty said. This was the only notable comment made on the cornerback's surgery.

McCourty battled a groin injury in 2019 and missed five games, including the Patriots' AFC Wild Card game loss to the Tennessee Titans that ended their season. He played only eight defensive snaps after New England's Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 32-year-old defensive back tallied 40 tackles with one interception and six passes defensed in his second season with the Patriots.

McCourty has one more year left on his Patriots contract.

