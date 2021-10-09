Patriots CB Jalen Mills, LB Ronnie Perkins downgraded to out vs. Texans

Patriots down to four healthy CBs for Week 5 vs. Houston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded in the secondary Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

The team announced Saturday that cornerback Jalen Mills has been downgraded to out for the Week 5 matchup along with rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins. Mills has been nursing a hamstring injury while Perkins has been limited in practice throughout the week with a bothersome ankle.

With Mills out, the Patriots are down to four healthy cornerbacks in J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross. Jonathan Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury and Shaun Wade is ruled out with a concussion. Justin Bethel was downgraded to questionable earlier Saturday with a hamstring issue.

New England also will need reinforcements on the offensive line with tackle Trent Brown, guard Shaq Mason ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Tackle Isaiah Wynn and guard Michael Onwenu are expected to miss Week 5 as well after being placed on COVID-IR on Tuesday.

Sunday's game is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Houston.