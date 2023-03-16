Patriots CB Jalen Mills answers safety question with funny tweet

The New England Patriots lost safety Devin McCourty to retirement on Friday in what has been a week of reshuffling. Many Patriots fans were wondering who could replace McCourty at the safety position.

Jalen Mills answered that question in one funny tweet.

Mills played the cornerback position for New England last season, appearing in 10 games and starting all of them. He recorded 31 combined tackles and five pass deflections. He also tallied a tackle for a loss.

He last played safety for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He appeared in 15 games that year and recorded an interception, a sack and a half, and 74 combined tackles.

Y’all know I really play safety right?. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 13, 2023

Mills could certainly be an option for New England at the safety position, as the team looks to offset the loss of McCourty. In what has been an offseason of change, Mills reminded everybody that he is very much still here.

