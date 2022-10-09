Patriots CB Jack Jones steals show again with toe-tapping interception

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones is proving he’s no one-trick pony with an incredible interception against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

For a second straight week, the fourth-round draft pick was able to jump a route and come up with a takeaway. But there was some flare to the play he made against the Lions. He went up into the air, high-pointed the ball and toe-tapped along the sidelines to complete the play.

It’s becoming clear that Jones was an obvious steal in the 2022 NFL draft. The former Arizona State standout is showing signs of an emerging playmaker, if not a future lockdown corner in the league.

The Patriots are looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak and snag their first win of the season at Gillette Stadium.

