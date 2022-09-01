Patriots CB Jack Jones to get new number for 2022 season

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will be switching to a new number with the regular season on the horizon. He will switch from No. 34 to No. 13, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

It’s been a summer of number switches for the defensive back. He wore No. 53 as a temporary number during training camp and No. 34 during the preseason. Now, No. 13 will be his designated number.

Some of the more notable Patriots to wear No. 13 include Phillip Dorsett from 2017-2019 and punter Ken Walter from 2001-2003.

Patriots fans may see Jack Jones’ No. 13 often with his stock continuing to rise. He is coming off a game against the Las Vegas Raiders that saw him stand out in what was a rough matchup for the Patriots overall. He recorded a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

New England’s secondary will get thrown into the fire in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins. They will be put up against an offense that features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Jones could be a sizable part of the equation defensively, as the Patriots look to rebuild the cornerback position.

