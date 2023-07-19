Patriots CB Jack Jones claps back at Ja Morant comparisons

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is back on Twitter, and he’s clapping back at critics that have compared him to recently suspended NBA superstar Ja Morant.

Jones was released from jail on $30,000 bail back in June after being arrested for allegedly attempting to board a flight at the Logan International Airport with firearms. He is due back in court on Aug. 18 and faces possible jail time on multiple counts.

After the incident, some started pointing to a tweet Jones put out a month earlier about Morant’s ongoing drama with guns and social media.

Jones posted, “dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it..”

That tweet resurfacing prompted calls of hypocrisy on Jones’ end, which is something the second-year NFL cornerback came out and refuted in Tuesday’s social media post.

“Y’all twitters birds. I’ll never argue wit nerds.. me and ja not the same..,” Jones posted.

As of right now, it would appear as if it’s business as usual for Jones, who is set to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates next week. However, his football future will ultimately be determined by what happens in court.

