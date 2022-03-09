Patriots CB J.C. Jackson set to hit the open market

One of the NFL’s best cornerbacks will now hit the open market next week as the New England Patriots will not use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson. He is expected to be one of the hottest free agents available as he’s young, productive and plays one of the most important positions in the NFL.

With the Raiders expected to lose Casey Hayward Jr. in free agency, could they be a potential suitor for Jackson? Obviously, the front office and coaching staff know him well from New England. But will they have the cap space and does he fit their defense?

In a recent article by Kevin Seifert of ESPN, he wrote about why Jackson is one of the top cornerbacks in the league and why he should get paid this month. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the Pro Bowl cornerback:

“Jackson made himself some money in 2021 while playing under his restricted free-agent tender, following up a nine-interception season with eight more picks. No NFL player has more interceptions than Jackson since he entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018 (25). Interceptions aren’t always the most reliable metric for cornerback play, but at the very least, Jackson has demonstrated a consistent ability to be around the ball and make plays when he gets the chance.”

Jackson will likely want at least $20 million per year in free agency and that might be a bit over the budget for the Raiders. They could certainly use a player like Jackson, but they don’t have the cap space other teams do to attract him to Las Vegas.

While Jackson would be an ideal fit for the defense of the Raiders, it seems unlikely he will sign with them. Instead, someone like Stephon Gilmore or Patrick Peterson would make far more sense.