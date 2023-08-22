Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden officially in concussion protocol

The New England Patriots were back on the practice field on Tuesday, and coach Bill Belichick was once again fielding questions from the media. Of course, one of the first topics dealt with the health status of injured rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

During last Saturday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Bolden suffered an ugly head injury after colliding into a teammate. After lying motionless on the ground for several minutes, he was taken off the field on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital.

Bolden was allowed to fly back home with the team the following day, and according to Belichick, he appears to be in good spirits. However, he is currently in concussion protocol.

Belichick confirms Isaiah Bolden is in concussion protocol. Belichick said he was “in good spirits” on Sunday. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 22, 2023

Bolden was tied for the seventh-most snaps in the preseason game in Green Bay. His absence keeps him on the roster bubble, but even as a seventh-round draft pick, he has shown the ability to contribute as a defensive back and on special teams. Perhaps there’s still hope that he makes the team.

The most important thing right now is getting healthy, and everything else will follow for the multi-talented rookie defensive back.

