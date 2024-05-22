Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden’s live reaction to Celtics-Pacers game was incredible

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals opened up with a bang on Tuesday night, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers.

Multiple Patriots players were in attendance and got a good view of Jaylen Brown’s game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter, which ultimately pushed the game into overtime.

The Celtics were victorious by a 133-128 margin.

Everyone from Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to cornerback Isaiah Bolden reacted to the game. However, Bolden’s reaction of Brown’s clutch 3-point shot might have been the best. To say he was excited would be a huge understatement.

#Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden’s reaction to Jaylen Brown’s game-tying shot last night is hilarious! “What the?!” 😂 (via zaybolden__ IG) | #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/3sxFHi3xE9 — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) May 22, 2024

It’s always awesome to see fellow Boston sports team supporting each other. There could be more sightings of Patriots players soon, in what promises to be an exciting series.

