Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden’s live reaction to Celtics-Pacers game was incredible

danny jaillet
·1 min read

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals opened up with a bang on Tuesday night, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers.

Multiple Patriots players were in attendance and got a good view of Jaylen Brown’s game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter, which ultimately pushed the game into overtime.

The Celtics were victorious by a 133-128 margin.

Everyone from Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to cornerback Isaiah Bolden reacted to the game. However, Bolden’s reaction of Brown’s clutch 3-point shot might have been the best. To say he was excited would be a huge understatement.

It’s always awesome to see fellow Boston sports team supporting each other. There could be more sightings of Patriots players soon, in what promises to be an exciting series.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire