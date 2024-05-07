Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez says he’s healthy and excited to play

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez met with the media on Tuesday and indicated he is healthy and ready to go for the 2024 season.

He had a promising start as a rookie in 2023, finishing with 17 tackles, one sack, an interception and three passes defended. He suffered a shoulder injury on October 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and was placed on injured reserve on October 7.

The second-year cornerback was New England’s first-round selection at No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. He figures to be a fixture in the New England secondary in the coming seasons.

However, right now, he is focused on getting back on the field and picking back up where he left off.

“I’m good, yeah. Healthy, excited to go. Focused on getting better, coming in every day and getting back to work,” said Gonzalez.

CB Christian Gonzalez arrives and says his shoulder injury is in the past (although he is still rehabbing and strengthening it). pic.twitter.com/Ba0Y1hpWtR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 7, 2024

This is certainly good news for the Patriots, as it solidifies depth in their secondary. Gonzalez’s return will add more firepower to a defensive unit that remained strong last season, even in his absence.

