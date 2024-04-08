Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez returns for Day 1 of offseason workouts

The New England Patriots began their offseason workout program on Monday, and second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez was among those in attendance.

The Patriots official Twitter account made a post on X showing the corner arriving.

This is good news considering he suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2023 season, ending what was a promising rookie campaign. He recorded 17 tackles, a sack and an interception in his short run. Now, he is looking to bounce back and fully assert himself into the Patriots’ cornerbacks room.

Gonzalez’s return is important with the Patriots struggling for depth at the position. Marcus Jones figures to be behind Gonzalez at the right corner spot, but beyond that, depth is scarce.

Gonzalez’s continued development and health will be important for the future of the New England secondary. So far, it appears as though he’s off to a good start.

