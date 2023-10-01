Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez questionable to return with shoulder injury

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez exited the field in Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. The team announced his return is questionable.

Gonzalez was in coverage and came down awkwardly on his arm. He initially tried to stand back up and walk off the injury, but he then knelt to the ground in pain, before being taken off to the medical tent and then the locker room.

The Patriots were already missing Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones at cornerback. They’ll have to get creative with Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade now being their top options at the position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire