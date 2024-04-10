Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez officially returning to his old college jersey number

Agent Zero is officially making a return in the 2024 season.

The New England Patriots’ second-year cornerback teased a return to the zero jersey number, which is what he wore during his last collegiate year at the University of Oregon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news on Tuesday that the standout defensive back was indeed going back to his roots with the No. 0 jersey number.

“Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez will wear No. 0 this season, the same number he wore at Oregon,” Schefter posted on X.

Gonzalez teased things further with a picture of himself wearing a Patriots jersey with the No. 0 on it in a post on his Instagram stories.

#Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez reacts to changing to jersey No. 0: “😏 I’m backkkkk” (IG: christian.gonzalez3) pic.twitter.com/oBLK9v1Rac — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 9, 2024

Gonzalez looked like one of the best cornerbacks in the league before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. So there’s no doubt the team will be glad to have him back on the field.

If last season’s sample-sized preview of Gonzalez is a sign of things to come, the Patriots defense, which was already great last season, is going to be significantly better in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire