Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez describes what he will bring to team

The New England Patriots selected Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick on Thursday night. Gonzalez met with the media shortly after and discussed what it meant to be drafted by the organization.

Gonzalez had a standout year for Oregon in 2022. He recorded 50 tackles and four interceptions last season, making himself one of the most dangerous corners in the country. Now, he is ready to go to work for a unit in New England that is headlined by Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones. New England also has help at the cornerback position with Marcus Jones.

Gonzalez discussed what he would be able to bring to the table, as transcribed by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Christian Gonzalez describing his game: "Somebody's that versatile, fast, tall, long … somebody that loves to learn and wants to learn all the nuances of the defense and how they all build together." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 28, 2023

New England has a history of developing successful corners. Former All-Pro corner J.C. Jackson is a player that sticks out in recent memory. There’s also Ty Law, if you go back even further. Law was drafted in the first round in 1995 and went on to become a Hall of Famer.

Gonzalez talked about being a part of that tradition as well.

Christian Gonzalez said he took a pre-draft to the #Patritos. As for their history of elite No. 1 corners, he said: "I want to follow in the footsteps." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 28, 2023

It will be intriguing to see what path Gonzalez’s career takes with the Patriots. He might have ended up with the right team at the right time for his overall development.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire