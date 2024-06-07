Patriots CB Alex Austin turning heads on the practice field

New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin was a mid-season addition in 2023, but since the start of OTAs, he is beginning to make a name for himself on the practice field.

Austin recorded nine tackles, two pass deflections and one interception for the Patriots last season. He played on 62 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and helped stabilize the banged-up secondary.

Coach Jerod Mayo has enjoyed what he has seen from Austin over the past year, including his continued progression up to this point.

“When we finished up last year, he was one of those guys where we’re like, ‘Look, this is an NFL player,’” Mayo said, via NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire. “And it’s good to see him coming back in shape, going out here and making plays. So, it’s good to see.”

It will be interesting to see how Austin’s role in the secondary evolves in Year 2, as he looks to solidify himself as a key member. His continued development will be important for a Patriots defense bringing back one of the strongest units in the NFL.

