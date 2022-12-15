Patriots catch a huge break with Devin McCourty injury update

The New England Patriots finally got some good news on the injury front with starting safety and team captain Devin McCourty dodging what looked like a head injury late in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to McCourty, he actually hurt his shoulder in the game, but a spotter suggested he get evaluated for a head injury. While it was inconvenient and frustrating for the veteran to leave the game, he understood the importance of the process.

“I got my shoulder hit. So I was fine,” McCourty told media members. “In the game, I was annoyed, but I understood the protocols and what should have been done. So from a safety standpoint, it was good. But my shoulder just got hit. Over time, at my age, my shoulders are in a rough spot. So that’s all that was.”

Patriots safety/captain Devin McCourty explains it was his shoulder that was the issue late in Monday’s win, not his head, and that he had been cleared to return by the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/WJfsxi5sZx — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 14, 2022

The defensive backfield isn’t looking so great these days with Jack Jones dealing with a knee injury and Jalen Mills also missing games. There’s hope that Mills will return in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If not, the Patriots will have to depend heavily on the extra help over the top with McCourty to keep DaVante Adams and the Raiders offense from wrecking the game.

List

Where would the Patriots rank in playoffs, if the season ended today?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire