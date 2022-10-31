Patriots catch a huge break with DeVante Parker injury update

The New England Patriots got to breath a huge sigh of relief on Monday after hearing a good update on wide receiver DeVante Parker’s injury from Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

It happened on the very first offensive play of the game with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones trying to hit him on a slant route. The pass fell incomplete and Parker landed awkwardly on his leg. He left the game and never returned.

The team eventually ruled him out with a knee injury, which was concerning initially considering he’s been the Patriots’ best big-play option until this point. However, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, via Mike Reiss, Parker managed to avoid a serious injury.

The veteran wideout has been diagnosed with a sprain that might cause him to miss some time, but he isn’t expected to be away for an extended period.

Source said #Patriots WR DeVante Parker got ‘good news’ on the tests from his knee injury. More of a knee sprain. So, could miss some time but shouldn’t be lengthy absence. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Parker was likely looking at a one game absence, if even that.

Losing a key playmaker for an offense that’s already struggling would have been a tough blow for the Patriots.

Parker, who currently sits behind Jakobi Meyers as the team’s second-leading receiver on the roster, has a presence that’s very much-needed in the locker room and on the field for this young, burgeoning team.

